YC’s Tom Blomfield will speak at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 about raising money with no regrets

What does it take to raise your first round of funding? That’s just one of the many topics that will be featured at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 on April 25 in Boston.

At this daylong event, experienced founders, VCs and startup experts will lead sessions focused on the building blocks that new and prospective founders need to know. It’s where to go to get help, not hype.

Raising your first round requires artful finesse, because the last thing you want to do, years from now, is look back and regret the terms, conditions or side letters.

It’s a serious subject, and it’s why we’re excited to announce that Tom Blomfield, a group partner at Y Combinator, will join us at TC Early Stage for a session called “How to raise money and come out alive.”

That might sound a bit dramatic, but there may be days when it feels like fundraising might age you — so arm yourself with solid, up-to-date information. During this session, Blomfield will talk about the way investors think, the common gotchas that might come back to haunt you, and how to put your company in the strongest possible position to raise.

Get to know Tom Blomfield: Group partner at Y Combinator

Prior to joining Y Combinator, Tom Blomfield, a British entrepreneur, founded two companies valued at more than $1 billion. He co-founded Monzo, one of the first app-based challenger banks in the U.K., which raised more than £500 million and counts 10% of the U.K. population as its customers.

He also previously founded GoCardless, an online payments processor for the Direct Debit system.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 takes place on April 25, 2024, in Boston.

