Yemen kicks off solar tender

The all-in-two solar street lighting system (Lot 2) necessitates an “LED luminary (LED, MPPT, and a battery of a specified capacity,” along with mono-crystalline or polycrystalline PV modules distributed on top of the lighting pole. It also requires “module mounting structures and brackets” to support load operation from dusk till dawn, as stated in the Lot 2 tender document.

Popular content

For the solar power water pumping system (Lot 3), a module capacity of at least 540 W is mandatory, using mono-crystalline or polycrystalline half-cell and n-type PV panels, with bifacial technology being an acceptable option. The module voltage should not be less than 1,000 VDC, as outlined in this lot’s tender document.

Regarding the final lot, the 20 KW to 300 KW on-grid or PV-diesel solar systems (Lot 4), a 540 W module capacity is required, comprising mono-crystalline or polycrystalline panels and half-cell n-type PV panels, according to the Lot 4 tender documents. The PV-diesel system controller should ensure a minimum load for the generators and “manage energy production from the solar inverters to maintain grid stability” during diesel generator operation.

All projects must be completed within 120 days from signing.

In December 2022, Abu Dhabi-based Masdar said it would build a 120 MW solar plant in Yemen – the country’s first large-scale solar plant.