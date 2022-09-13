Yotta Energy unveils new 3-phase microinverters

US storage system manufacturer Yotta Energy has unveiled a new dual-power, three-phase microinverter for commercial rooftop PV applications.

“The new DPI microinverters will be available in both 208 V and 480 V versions and will incorporate several key features, including integrated phase monitoring/phase balancing, NEC 2020 690.12 rapid shutdown compliance, and UL 1741-SA (Rule 21) compliance,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “Each DPI supports four high-capacity solar modules.”

The inverters measure 359 mm x 242 mm x 46 mm and weigh 6 kg. They have a peak efficiency of 96.5% and a nominal maximum power point tracking (MPPT) efficiency of 99.5%.

The operating voltage range is between 26 V and 60 V and the maximum input voltage is 60 V. The maximum continuous output power for the 208 V device is 1,728 VA and 1,800 VA for the 480 V product. The inverters also feature cooling systems based on natural convection and come with 10-year warranties that are extendable to 25 years, the manufacturer stated.

Popular content

“This utility-interactive microinverter has Reactive Power Control (RPC) technology that exceeds recent NEC Rapid Shutdown requirements” the company said. “Microinverters are a safe bet over high-voltage string inverters and eliminate the risk for DC arc faults.”

The inverters are manufactured in Taiwan for Yotta Energy under a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with Seattle-based microinverter specialist APsystems.