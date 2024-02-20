YouTube rolls out new channel pages for creators on its TV app

YouTube is changing the design for creators’ channels on the big screen, the comapny announced today. The changes include more accessible action buttons, like “Subscribe,” a more modern design, and other tweaks that were first introduced for artists’ pages last fall.

At the time, YouTube said that artist pages were part of a larger YouTube makeover that also included integrated voice search in the search bar, a menu redesign to make navigation easier, the addition of a new vertical video info menu, and larger thumbnails, among other things.

In a short video announcing the changes to creators’ pages today, YouTube says that the update is focused on offering a more immersive layout design that “surfaces the most relevant content,” and makes the Subscribe button easier to access. The update is rolling out to all creators over the next few weeks and on TVs only, the comapny told TechCrunch.

The page offers an option for users to play a mix of video content from the channel alongside the new Subscribe button, as images of the changes show. The comapny suggests that all creators prepare 16×9 full art for their channel banner uploaded to the platform, as the new art is now displayed edge-to-edge.

The redesign comes shortly after the company’s reveal of new data indicating that top creators who receive the majority of their watch time on TVs had grown more than 400% in the past three years, according to a recent post by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. Creators will likely respond positively to changes that help boost their subscriber numbers and better showcase their content on the big screen.

The company is in competition with traditional TV and streamers like Netflix on TVs, but also with newcomers like TikTok, which launched its own TV app in late 2021.