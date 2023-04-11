YouTube starts presales of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

YouTube is starting presales of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription starting today. The company is selling the add-on to subscribers of the YouTube TV Base plan at $249 for the season. The company is also offering NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundles at $289 for the season during the presales.

The streaming company will increase the price for both these packages by $100 once the presale period ends on June 6. Users will get access to all local, national, and out-of-market games.

For comparison, DirecTV, which had the rights to stream NFL Sunday Ticket since 1994, charged $293.94 per season for the base package and $395.94 per season for the NFL Sunday Ticket Max package with extra content.

Last year, YouTube started selling subscriptions to other streaming providers through its Primetime Channels offering — this is different from YouTube TV add-ons. The Google-owned service will also sell NFL Sunday Ticket through this store at the presale price of $349 and the retail price of $449. The NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone bundle will cost $389 during the presale period and $489 after that.

YouTube picked up the streaming rights for NFL Sunday Ticket last December in a deal that reportedly cost Google a whopping $2 billion per season.

Last month, the company announced a feature under early access called the “Multiviews” feature. It lets users view multiple streams in a mosaic format on one screen. YouTube said that it will enable this function for NFL Sunday Ticket streaming.

The company is also promising a long list of features like unlimited DVR storage, personalized recommendations, the ability to view key plays, NFL Fantasy data, real-time stats and hide spoilers on YouTube TV. Additionally, multiview and key plays features are coming to Primetime Channels.

“Users who subscribe through Primetime Channels will see live NFL games featured prominently in their feeds, so they can quickly jump into the action on game days, directly on YouTube. We are also working on adding shopping integrations so viewers can easily buy merchandise to support their teams, and social features that YouTube users are already familiar with, like chat, polls, and more,” the company said in its announcement.