YouTube tests AI tool that clones pop stars’ voices

But the head of Universal, Lucian Grainge, was also among the music industry figures championing YouTube’s latest development.

“In this dynamic and rapidly evolving market, artists gain most when together we engage with our technology partners to work towards an environment in which responsible AI can take root and grow,” he said in a statement. “Only with active, constructive and deep engagement can we build a mutually successful future together.”

His comments were echoed by the artists involved, albeit with caveats.

“When I was first approached by YouTube I was cautious and still am,” said Charli XCX.

“AI is going to transform the world and the music industry in ways we do not yet fully understand. This experiment will offer a small insight into the creative opportunities that could be possible and I’m interested to see what comes out of it.”

“The development of AI technology is happening quickly and we should be a part of that process,” added T-Pain, expressing a common theme.

“I believe as artists we need to be a part of shaping what that future looks like,” agreed Demi Lovato.

While the ability to photocopy famous voices will garner the most attention, Google also announced several other AI music projects – including a tool that allows artists to hum a melody and have software create an instrumental based on the tune.

The company also noted that AI content produced with these tools will be watermarked for disclosure.