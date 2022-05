Zip lines up $43M at a $1.2B valuation for its growing ‘concierge for procurement’

[unable to retrieve full-text content]The process to make any purchase within a business can be long and cumbersome, involving multiple departments and lots of back and forth. A pair of Airbnb alums have teamed up to build a software business aimed at dramatically simplifying that process, or being, in their words, a “concierge for procurement.” That startup, Zip, has […]

source: TechCrunch