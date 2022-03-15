Zomato and Blinkit reach agreement for merger

Food delivery firm Zomato and instant delivery service Blinkit have reached an agreement for a merger, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The all-stock deal values Blinkit between $700 million and $750 million, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

The merger comes at a time when Blinkit has been struggling to raise funds from external investors. Zomato, which is already an investor in Blinkit, had conversations with the younger startup for a full acquisition last year, TechCrunch reported earlier.

This is a developing story. More to follow…