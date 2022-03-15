 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Zomato and Blinkit reach agreement for merger

By Bernice Clark on March 15, 2022

Food delivery firm Zomato and instant delivery service Blinkit have reached an agreement for a merger, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The all-stock deal values Blinkit between $700 million and $750 million, the source said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private.

The merger comes at a time when Blinkit has been struggling to raise funds from external investors. Zomato, which is already an investor in Blinkit, had conversations with the younger startup for a full acquisition last year, TechCrunch reported earlier.

This is a developing story. More to follow…

source: TechCrunch

