Zoom is down in a major outage

If you had a meeting you really didn’t want to attend this morning, it’s your lucky day. Zoom’s status website shows that there is a major outage, affecting users’ ability to join meetings. According to the crowd-sourced DownDetector, tens of thousands of Zoom users are reporting outages this morning, beginning around 10:30 AM ET.

“We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom. Our engineering team is investigating this matter,” a Zoom spokesperson told TechCrunch. Users eager to hop back on their meetings can keep track of the latest updates at status.zoom.com.

On DownDetector, most reports show trouble joining a conference. Geographically, outage reports are streaming in from across the U.S. and Europe, though they may extend to other regions as well.

Of course, those whose meetings were cancelled took to Twitter to celebrate, calling the Zoom outage the “equivalent of a snow day in a WFH world.”

This story is developing…