Axiom Mission 3’s Departure From the Space Station Delayed Again

Unfavorable weather conditions have led NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA and its partners to postpone the February 6 undocking of Axiom Mission 3.

NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SpaceX are standing down from the Tuesday, February 6, undocking opportunity of Axiom Mission 3 from the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>International Space Station due to unfavorable weather conditions in the splashdown zone. Ax-3 was originally scheduled to return to Earth on February 3, but that was also delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

Mission teams will continue to review weather conditions off the coast of Florida, which currently are not favorable for return, and set a new target opportunity for space station departure and splashdown of the Dragon spacecraft and Axiom crew members.

The next weather review is planned for 12 p.m., February 6. NASA will provide additional information on the next undocking opportunity as available.

[embedded content]

Aboard the International Space Station, Axiom Mission-3 crewmembers Michael López-Alegría, Walter Villadei, Alper Gezeravcı, and Marcus Wandt provided farewell remarks on February 2 ahead of their scheduled undocking from the space station on February 3 (which was subsequently delayed to February 5 and now delayed again). The crew has been living and working on the International Space Station since January 20 following a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 18. Axiom Mission-3 is the third private astronaut mission to the space station. Credit: NASA



Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3), marking a significant milestone in commercial spaceflight, is the first all-European commercial astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The mission was launched successfully aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on January 18, with the Dragon spacecraft docking with the ISS Harmony module on January 20.

Commanded by Michael López-Alegría, with Pilot Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialists Alper Gezeravcı and Marcus Wandt, the crew represents a collaborative effort between the United States, Spain, Italy, Türkiye, Sweden, and the European Space AgencyThe European Space Agency (ESA) is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to the exploration and study of space. ESA was established in 1975 and has 22 member states, with its headquarters located in Paris, France. ESA is responsible for the development and coordination of Europe's space activities, including the design, construction, and launch of spacecraft and satellites for scientific research and Earth observation. Some of ESA's flagship missions have included the Rosetta mission to study a comet, the Gaia mission to create a 3D map of the Milky Way, and the ExoMars mission to search for evidence of past or present life on Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>European Space Agency (ESA).

Originally scheduled for a 14-day mission duration, the Ax-3 crew was tasked with conducting over 30 experiments and engaging in more than 50 outreach activities. These scientific endeavors aim to enhance our understanding of human physiology in microgravity and on Earth, while also exploring opportunities for industrial and technological advancements in space.

Ax-3 not only highlights the collaboration between government and commercial entities in advancing human spaceflight but also features notable firsts. Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravcı becomes the first Turkish astronaut to participate in a space mission, and Marcus Wandt is recognized as the first ESA astronaut to fly on a commercial space mission. This venture is a precursor to the ambitious Axiom Station, envisioned as the world’s first commercial space station, and exemplifies the expanding horizons of international space exploration and commercialization.