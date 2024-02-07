Weather Woes Delay Private Astronauts’ Return to Earth Again

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 9:05 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>EST Wednesday, February 7, for the undocking of Axiom Mission 3 from the International Space Station following the latest review of weather conditions off the coast of Florida. The next weather briefing is at 2 a.m. The private astronauts were originally scheduled to return to Earth on February 3, but adverse weather conditions have caused a series of postponements.

For this undocking opportunity, NASA will provide live coverage of space station joint operations with Axiom Space and SpaceX. Coverage of hatch-closure preparations will begin at 7 a.m. NASA coverage of undocking will resume at 8:45 a.m. (times subject to change based on operations).

Coverage will be available on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

NASA’s coverage ends approximately 30 minutes after undocking when space station joint operations with Axiom Space and SpaceX mission teams conclude. Axiom Space will resume coverage of Dragon’s re-entry and splashdown on the company’s website.

Axiom Space, Inc. is a private aerospace company founded in 2016 with the vision of making living and working in space a reality for a broad range of uses and users, including national space agencies, researchers, and tourists. Based in Houston, Texas, the company's mission is to build the world's first commercial space station, serving as a research, manufacturing, and habitation hub in low Earth orbit. The planned Axiom Station aims to not only succeed the International Space Station (ISS) as it approaches the end of its operational life but also to serve as a foundational platform for missions to deeper space.

The company’s approach includes sending private astronauts to space, providing infrastructure for microgravity research, manufacturing products in space, and promoting space exploration. Axiom Space has partnered with NASA and other space agencies, leveraging the existing ISS for its initial missions while gradually expanding its own modular segments. These segments are intended to attach to the ISS initially, before eventually detaching to form an independent, fully functioning commercial space station.

Axiom Space’s notable achievements include organizing missions to the ISS for private astronauts and research entities, providing a turnkey solution for access to space. With a leadership team composed of former NASA officials and space industry veterans, Axiom Space is at the forefront of expanding human presence in low Earth orbit and beyond, with the ultimate goal of paving the way for humanity’s future in space.