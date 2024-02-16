Bizarre “Alien-Faced” Multi-Legged Forest Dwellers Discovered in Remote African Jungle

Researchers have uncovered a new genus and five new speciesA species is a group of living organisms that share a set of common characteristics and are able to breed and produce fertile offspring. The concept of a species is important in biology as it is used to classify and organize the diversity of life. There are different ways to define a species, but the most widely accepted one is the biological species concept, which defines a species as a group of organisms that can interbreed and produce viable offspring in nature. This definition is widely used in evolutionary biology and ecology to identify and classify living organisms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>species of millipedes in remote African jungles – and say the many-legged creatures could hold important clues to whether woody vines are choking or protecting the world’s forests.

University of the Sunshine Coast Professor Andy Marshall said they found the millipedes – with heads that look somewhat like Star Wars characters – among forest litter and loose soil while researching tree and vine growth in the Tanzania’s remote Udzungwa Mountains.

The new genus and species were officially described recently in the European Journal of Taxonomy in a paper titled “A mountain of millipedes,” with six international collaborators including lead author Professor Henrik Enghoff of the University of Copenhagen.

“The millipedes will help us to determine two very different theories on the role of vines on forest recovery – whether the vines are like bandages protecting a wound or ‘parasitoids’ choking the forest,” Professor Marshall said.

“We record millipedes of all sizes during our fieldwork to measure forest recovery because they are great indicators of forest health, but we didn’t realize the significance of these species until the myriapodologists had assessed our specimens.

“It’s remarkable that so many of these new species did not appear in earlier collecting of millipedes from the same area, but we were still hoping for something new.”

The project, funded by the Australian Research Council, aims to understand global forest recovery from heavy disturbance.

Recent findings, part of a global research collaboration, suggest warmer temperatures are a key driver in woody vines taking over the forests already disturbed by logging and other impacts.

Known for their multitude of legs, the largest African millipedes can grow up to 35 centimeters.

Professor Marshall, from UniSC’s Forest Research Institute, said while the millipedes they found were only a few centimeters long – they still had around 200 legs each.

It is not the first time Professor Marshall has had the thrill of discovering new species during his research, including a new chameleon and new species of tree that could already be on its way toward extinction.

He said unearthing the new genus and species of millipedes highlighted the huge amount of discovery remaining in tropical forests.

Professor Enghoff and the team named one of the new species Lophostreptus magombera after the Magombera Nature Reserve, a biologically unique forest that Professor Marshall has been working to conserve since the turn of the millennium.

The millipede specimens are now in Denmark’s Natural History Museum at the University of Copenhagen.

The new genus is Udzungwastreptus. The five new species are Lophostreptus magombera; Attemsostreptus cataractae; Attemsostreptus leptoptilos; Attemsostreptus julostriatus and Udzungwastreptus marianae.

Reference: “A mountain of millipedes XI. The trachystreptoform spirostreptids of the Udzungwa Mountains, Tanzania (Diplopoda, Spirostreptida, Spirostreptidae)” by Henrik Enghoff, Alain S.K. Ngute, Revocatus L. Kwezaura, Richard L. Laizzer, Herman M. Lyatuu, Waziri Mhagawale, Hamidu R. Mnendendo and Andrew R. Marshall, 22 January 2024, European Journal of Taxonomy.

DOI: 10.5852/ejt.2024.918.2405