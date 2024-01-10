CES 2024: Intel Expands Intel Core 14th Gen Line for Efficient Performance in Desktops and Laptops

Intel announced its next set of Intel Core 14th Gen processors on Jan. 8 at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The set, known as Raptor Lake Refresh since it’s based on an enhanced version of the Raptor Lake chip, is Intel’s latest push in both desktop and mobile processors.

“Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike,” said Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of enthusiast PC and workstations​ in the client computing group, in a press release. “Enthusiasts on-the-go can now enjoy the best mobile experience available today with our HX-series processors. And mainstream desktop users can now experience the efficient performance and robust platform features available in our latest-gen 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors.”

In addition, Intel introduced the Intel Core U mobile processor family for thin and light professional and gaming PCs.

Along with debuting new products at CES, Intel also pushed its AI PC initiative, which enables generative AI applications, features and workloads to run locally on devices featuring Intel Core Ultra processors.

Intel Core 14th Gen mobile processor family adds more cores

The Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series of mobile processors for laptops address the needs of gamers, content creators and creative professionals who need high performance in a relatively small device. The series includes eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores). Intel reports it fit 50% more E-cores into the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors in the HX family compared to the previous generation.

This processor family includes up to 24 cores (eight P-cores and 16 E-cores) and 32 threads in its i9-14900HX processors. The i7-14700HX processors now have more cores, with 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads. Thunderbolt 5 connectivity in the HX series can deliver 80 gigabits per second of bi-directional bandwidth or up to 120 Gbps with bandwidth boost.

Intel Core 14th Gen HX processors are expected to come to market in partner devices in 2024.

Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors are compatible with enterprise tools

The Intel Core 14th Gen desktop stack has 18 new processors from the top to the bottom of the stack. The current Intel desktop processors offer 37% faster multi-thread performance and up to 7% better Microsoft Office performance compared to the previous generation, Intel said. The i9-14900 processors in the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors can hold up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads.

The new desktop stack is equipped with next-generation Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) connectivity.

Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors have 192 GB of total DDR5-5600/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory for backward compatibility with Intel 600- and 700-series-based motherboards. The processors support existing in-box thermal solutions including the Intel Laminar RH1 and RM1 coolers.

SEE: Intel’s Meteor Lake Core Ultra processors with an AI coprocessor came out in December 2023 (TechRepublic)

The Intel Core 14th Gen line of desktop processors competes primarily with AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors.

The new Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors are available online and in stores now.

Some of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors (the i9-14900, i7-14700, i5-14600 and i5-14500) are comparable with Intel’s vPro, which is a variety of hardware tools and services for enterprise-class performance, built-in security and remote monitoring of business PCs.

Intel Core U Processor Series 1 offers higher performance for laptops

The Intel Core U Processor Series 1 is the latest in the Intel Core U family of mobile processors.

Intel Core U Processor Series 1 has the following attributes:

Up to 5.4 GHz turbo frequency along with up to 10 cores (two P-cores, eight E-cores) and 12 threads in its Intel Core 7 processor 150U.

Up to 96 GB of total DDR5-5200/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory.

Thunderbolt 4 universal connectivity, which lets it connect to multiple 4K monitors and accessories with 40 Gbps bandwidth.

Supports eight PCIe Gen 4.0 and 12 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes for the latest solid-state drive storage.

Connects to Bluetooth 5.4, Bluetooth 5.3 and Bluetooth Auracast.

Supports Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+).

Mobile devices using Intel Core U Processor Series 1 will be available in Q1 2024.

Intel’s plan for AI on PCs

During Intel’s keynote presentation at CES on Jan. 9, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger spoke about his vision for AI running on PCs for years to come. Gelsinger portrayed generative AI as just starting out on a long process of integrating into more and more tech. “Domain by domain, we’re going to find the economic value,” he said. “We’re going to get past the models hallucinating and gain more and more confidence in what they do. I think we’re going to be in a 10-plus year cycle of figuring out what to do with it (generative AI) in various industries.”

Gelsinger reiterated statements he has made before about local AI workloads because of three important laws: economics, physics and “the laws of the land,” which in this case refers to data privacy regulations. “Those three laws will drive more AI use cases to the devices we use across the edge,” he said.

That’s why Intel is working on making processors that can run AI workloads locally. The company is also working on compressing large language models to be smaller and smaller while still offering effective use cases, Gelsinger said.

“We’re going to be enjoying this for many CESes to come,” he said. “We have a lot of innovation to do.”

Editor’s note: TechRepublic is covering CES 2024 remotely.