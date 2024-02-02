Common Stomach Bacteria Found in Two-Thirds of the World Population Could Increase Your Risk of Alzheimer’s

A McGill study associates a moderate yet notable rise in Alzheimer’s disease risk in elderly with bacterial infections.

New research indicates that a stomach bacteria found in two-thirds of the global population could be linked with an increased risk of Alzheimer’sAlzheimer's disease is a disease that attacks the brain, causing a decline in mental ability that worsens over time. It is the most common form of dementia and accounts for 60 to 80 percent of dementia cases. There is no current cure for Alzheimer's disease, but there are medications that can help ease the symptoms.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>Alzheimer’s disease.

The study, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, investigated whether a clinically apparent Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection increased the risk of Alzheimer’s disease in people aged 50 and older. The prevalent infection can trigger indigestion, gastritis, ulcers, and even stomach cancer.

A team of McGill University researchers analyzed health data of over 4 million people in the United Kingdom aged 50 and above between 1988 and 2019. It found that people with symptomatic H. pylori infection had an 11% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia. While the cause of Alzheimer’s disease is multifaceted, the findings build upon a growing body of evidence on the potential role of infections, particularly H. Pylori, in its development. The study opens avenues for future research, particularly exploring whether eradicating this bacterium could effectively prevent Alzheimer’s disease in some people.

Implications for Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions of people globally, with numbers expected to rise sharply as demographics shift, say researchers. “Given the global aging population, dementia numbers are expected to triple in the next 40 years. However, there remains a lack of effective treatment options for this disease,” said Dr. Paul Brassard, the study’s senior author and a Professor in McGill’s Department of Medicine.

“We hope the findings from this investigation will provide insight on the potential role of H. pylori in dementia in order to inform the development of prevention strategies, such as individualized eradication programs, to reduce infections at the population level,” said Dr. Brassard, a public health and preventive medicine physician at the McGill University Health Centre.

Reference: “Clinically apparent Helicobacter pylori infection and the risk of incident Alzheimer’s disease: A population-based nested case-control study” by Antonios Douros, Zharmaine Ante, Carlo A. Fallone, Laurent Azoulay, Christel Renoux, Samy Suissa and Paul Brassard, 13 December 2023, Alzheimer’s & Dementia.

DOI: 10.1002/alz.13561