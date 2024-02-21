 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Unlocking Your Body’s Natural Weight Loss System That Works Like Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro

By Crystal Jones on February 21, 2024

Incretin hormones, produced in our gut, play a pivotal role in managing metabolism and weight, akin to the function of drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro. This natural weight loss system, activated by our dietary choices and the health of our gut microbiome, offers a built-in method for obesity and diabetes control. By focusing on nurturing our gut health through proper nutrition, we can unlock this natural mechanism, offering a sustainable approach to weight management that parallels the benefits of these modern medications.

Recent drugs like Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro represent breakthroughs in metabolic disease treatment, offering new hope for managing obesity and diabetes. However, their use raises questions about long-term effects and suitability for certain groups, underscoring the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Wegovy, Ozempic, and Mounjaro are weight loss and diabetes drugs that have made quite a splash in health news. They target regulatory pathways involved in both obesity and diabetes and are widely considered breakthroughs for weight loss and blood sugar control.

But do these drugs point toward a root cause of metabolic disease? What inspired their development in the first place?

It turns out your body produces natural versions of these drugs – also known as incretin hormones – in your gut. It may not be surprising that nutrients in food help regulate these hormones. But it may intrigue you to know that the trillions of microbes in your gut are key for orchestrating this process.

I am a gastroenterologist at the University of WashingtonFounded in 1861, the University of Washington (UW, simply Washington, or informally U-Dub) is a public research university in Seattle, Washington, with additional campuses in Tacoma and Bothell. Classified as an R1 Doctoral Research University classification under the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, UW is a member of the Association of American Universities.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>University of Washington who studies how food and your gut microbiome affect health and disease. Here’s an inside-out perspective on the role natural gut hormones and healthy food play in metabolism and weight loss.

A Broken Gut

Specialized bacteria in your lower gut take the components of food you can’t digest like fiber and polyphenols – the elements of plants that are removed in many processed foods – and transforms them into molecules that stimulate hormones to control your appetite and metabolism. These include GLP-1, a natural version of Wegovy and Ozempic.

GLP-1 and other hormones like PYY help regulate blood sugar through the pancreas. They also tell your brain that you’ve had enough to eat and your stomach and intestines to slow the movement of food along the digestive tract to allow for digestion. This system even has a name: the colonic brake.

Published in Food Science, Health, Metabolism, Nutrition, Obesity, The Conversation, university of washington and Weight Loss

Crystal Jones
Crystal Jones

