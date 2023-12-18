Cosmic Symphony: Cheops Mission Exposes a Resonant Sextet of Distant Worlds

A rare star system with six exoplanets has been unlocked with the help of ESA’s Cheops mission. The discovery is particularly valuable because the planets’ orbital configuration shows that the system is largely unchanged since its formation more than a billion years ago.

ESA's CHaracterising ExOPlanet Satellite (Cheops) has provided the crucial pieces of data to understand a mysterious exoplanet

system that had been perplexing researchers for years.

The star HD110067 lies around 100 light-years away in the northern constellation of Coma Berenices. In 2020, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) detected dips in the star's brightness that indicated planets were passing in front of the star's surface. A preliminary analysis revealed two possible planets. One with an orbital period – the time it takes to complete one orbit around the star – of 5.642 days, and the other with a period that could not be determined yet.

Two years later, TESS observed the same star again. Analyzing the combined data sets ruled out the original interpretation but presented two different possible planets. While these detections were much more certain than the originals, there was a lot about the TESS data that still did not make sense. That was when Rafael Luque of the University of Chicago

and his colleagues became interested.

Cheops: Key to the Mystery

“That’s when we decided to use Cheops. We went fishing for signals among all the potential periods that those planets could have,” says Rafael.