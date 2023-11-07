Create your own AI: ChatGPT Plus unveils customizable AI chatbots

OpenAI has rolled out a groundbreaking update for ChatGPT Plus that could revolutionize the way users interact with AI chatbots. According to Windows Central, the new feature allows members to create tailor-made GPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformers), essentially custom chatbots, for various specialized tasks. This innovation opens up a realm of possibilities for both personal and professional use.

Crafting personalized AI companions

Imagine having a chatbot that knows every detail of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-Earth, capable of recounting lore or crafting new tales that align perfectly with the established universe. Or consider the potential for businesses to streamline operations by feeding their Standard Operating Procedures into a bespoke GPT, providing employees with instant, accurate instructions for any query.

To access this feature, users must subscribe to ChatGPT Plus at a monthly fee of $20. While the official website may not offer comprehensive guidance on creating these GPTs, the process is intuitive. Users can instruct ChatGPT with natural language inputs, setting parameters such as web search permissions or data limitations.

From creative writing aids to marathon training guides, the applications for custom GPTs are vast. The tool requires no coding knowledge, making it accessible to a wide audience. OpenAI’s recent keynote demonstrated the GPT Builder, highlighting its business planning capabilities.

Revolutionizing gaming and beyond

The gaming industry stands to benefit significantly from this technology. With companies like Xbox and Inworld AI integrating AI into game development, the idea of a high-fantasy English-speaking or Elven chatbot is not far off. Games like “Galactic Civilization IV: Supernova” have already utilized AI audio for voice acting, and the potential for AI to translate or even generate voice acting in languages like Elvish is on the horizon.

For a game like GTA6, custom GPTs could give NPCs unique dialects and styles. Rockstar Games could potentially input their entire script database to create a GPT that embodies the essence of the GTA universe, offering players an unprecedented level of interaction.

The future of custom GPTs

ChatGPT Plus’s latest feature is more than just an update; it’s a glimpse into the future of AI interaction. With custom GPTs, the potential for personalization in AI is limitless. From gaming and business to creative arts, these chatbots are set to revolutionize our digital interactions.