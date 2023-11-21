Eco-Friendly Breakthrough: Single Atom Catalyst Transforms CO2 Into Ethanol

A recent breakthrough in CO 2 reduction research involves a newly developed Sn-based catalyst that efficiently produces ethanol, representing a significant step forward in renewable energy technology.

The electrochemical CO 2 reduction reaction (CO 2 RR) into carbon-based fuels provides a promising strategy to mitigate CO 2 emission and promotes the utilization of renewable energy.

Challenges in CO 2 Reduction

C n (n≥2) liquid products are desirable because of their high energy densities and ease of storage. However, manipulation of C-C coupling pathway remains a challenge due to the limited mechanistic understanding.

Breakthrough Research

Recently, a research group led by Profs. Tao Zhang and Yanqiang Huang from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has developed a Sn-based tandem electrocatalyst (SnS 2 @Sn 1 -O3G), which could reproducibly yield ethanol with a Faradaic efficiency of up to 82.5% at -0.9 V RHE and a geometric current density of 17.8 mA/cm2.

The study was published recently in the scientific journal Nature Energy.

Catalyst Development

The researchers fabricated the SnS 2 @Sn 1 -O3G through a solvothermal reaction of SnBr 2 and thiourea on a three-dimensional carbon foam. The electrocatalyst comprised SnS 2 nanosheets and atomically dispersed Sn atoms (Sn 1 -O3G).

Mechanistic Insights

A mechanistic study showed that this Sn 1 -O3G could respectively adsorb *CHO and *CO(OH) intermediates, therefore promoting C-C bond formation through an unprecedented formyl-bicarbonate coupling pathway.

Moreover, by using isotopically labeled reactants, the researchers traced the pathway of C atoms in the final C 2 product formed over the catalyst of Sn 1 -O3G. This analysis suggested that the methyl C in the product comes from formic acidAny substance that when dissolved in water, gives a pH less than 7.0, or donates a hydrogen ion.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>acid whereas the methylene C was from CO 2 .

Conclusion

“Our study provides an alternative platform for C–C bond formation for ethanol synthesis and offers a strategy for manipulating CO 2 reduction pathways towards desired products,” said Prof. Huang.