Einstein’s Puzzle: Unraveling the Mystery of the Universe’s Accelerating Expansion

By Crystal Jones on November 17, 2023

Astronomers have discovered that the universe’s expansion is accelerating, likely due to dark energy, as described in the Lambda CDM model. However, inconsistencies in expansion rate measurements, known as the Hubble tension, are prompting research into new theories and modifications to existing models.

The universe is expanding at an accelerating rate, possibly driven by dark energy. However, the Hubble tension, a discrepancy in expansion rate measurements, challenges current models and spurs ongoing research for explanations.

Astronomers have known for decades that the universe is expanding. When they use telescopes to observe faraway galaxies, they see that these galaxies are moving away from Earth.

To astronomers, the wavelength of light a galaxy emits is longer the faster the galaxy is moving away from us. The farther away the galaxy is, the more its light has shifted toward the longer wavelengths on the red side of the spectrum – so the higher the “redshift.”

Time and Distance in the Universe

Because the speed of light is finite, fast, but not infinitely fast, seeing something far away means we’re looking at the thing how it looked in the past. With distant, high-redshift galaxies, we’re seeing the galaxy when the universe was in a younger state. So “high redshift” corresponds to the early times in the universe, and “low redshift” corresponds to the late times in the universe.

Crystal Jones
