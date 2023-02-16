Find out how to streamline business operations with this AI eBook package

The A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle, now only $20, introduces the basics of AI, shows how to code and explains practical uses.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the way we do business. The technology is so advanced, however, that the average person likely doesn’t know too much about it. So, we’re making things easy by offering readers the A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle — a budget-friendly resource that virtually anyone can make sense of.

The A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle from Packt Publishing provides a beginner-friendly introduction to the world of AI. It features a total of 10 e-books, which illustrate the foundations of the technology, explain how computers can be programmed to seemingly behave like humans and help you to come to terms with real-world applications.

For business users, those real-world applications exist right now. As an example, you could use AI software to quickly respond to client queries, write engaging content or even analyze a website’s performance. But to get the most out of it, you need to be able to understand how it works and where the technology is expected to go in the future.

After all, the technology behind AI is still in its infancy. Although it’s grown by leaps and bounds within the span of just a few short years, the future implications are still open. The point is: If you aren’t already using AI in your business operations, then you could face an uphill battle. And that hill is just going to get steeper and steeper the longer you wait.

There are a lot of emerging technologies on the horizon, but none of them are as important as AI. And that’s especially true in business where the technology can completely transform operations to save both time and money. But, the first step in making it work for you and your business is to understand how it functions, which is easier to do with the A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle — on sale now for just $19.99.

