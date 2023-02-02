How 5G and AI will work together

As new technology is constantly being developed, trends are merged and combined to enhance functionality and improve old systems. The future of fifth-generation cellular technology and artificial intelligence is a perfect example of how today’s innovators can apply two separate concepts together to develop new use cases and refine the inventions of the past to better serve the needs of the future.

Read on to learn more about how 5G and AI technology will work together to produce exciting new developments.

Jump to:

5G evolution for the future

With their powers combined, AI and 5G technologies are a superforce. This dynamic duo has the potential to transform many different industries — from healthcare and transportation to entertainment and beyond.

More must-read AI coverage

This transformation of tech as we know it is expected to produce impressive contributions to the global economy. According to ABI Research, the total output of the AI and 5G combination will reach $17.9 trillion, or 0.7% of the global GDP, by 2035. A significant part of the AI and 5G direct contributions will likely come from the 5G ecosystem, with 5G becoming a major technical facet in many industrial applications.

So how exactly will the combination of AI and 5G revolutionize the world as we know it? Well, combining these technologies can improve the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the systems that utilize them.

5G technology can transmit information quickly and at low latency, while AI minimizes operational complexity by utilizing efficient algorithms. This means that the devices using them will be faster, more productive and more profitable. Furthermore, combining 5G and AI will improve the cost-effectiveness of a wide range of processes through the use of automated systems. This automation can reduce the effort and costs necessary to carry out industrial functions while improving accuracy.

Applying AI and 5G together in networks can reveal more opportunities to reduce capital expenditures, develop new revenue streams and improve network performance. AI is already being utilized to help service providers recoup the investments made to adopt and enable new use cases for 5G. This can yield results in areas like network planning, and AI is already simplifying network evolution and improving performance across networks.

Network optimization through distributed intelligence and edge functionality

One element factor that comes from the combined use of AI and 5G is distributed intelligence, as this can allow for the distribution of computing functions across the infrastructure. Distributed intelligence from the cloud to the edge can enable the on-demand deployment of computing resources and AI. This can change how information is processed to simplify technology complexity and improve efficiency for infrastructure operations.

The adoption of 5G and AI together would support the intelligent wireless edge, where the edge cloud, on-device processing and 5G combine as a ubiquitous connectivity fabric in which intelligence is distributed. In addition, 5G’s high capacity and low latency can enable new and improved functions, as AI processing can be distributed among the device, the central cloud and the edge.

Utilizing 5G and AI at the edge enables data processing closer to its source through the edge cloud over low-latency 5G or on-device AI processing. Making it possible to process data closer to its source could offer more reliability, personalization and security.

How AI is transforming 5G

Using AI technology in 5G networks and on 5G devices can provide several benefits and improve wireless challenges present with traditional methods. For example, with AI’s minimized operational complexity and 5G technology’s low latency, devices can have longer battery life and become more efficient. They will also be able to offer more enhanced experiences to users.

AI can improve 5G networks by improving network security, providing more network efficiency, enhancing service quality and offering more simplified deployment. In addition, 5G devices can see improvements thanks to AI machine learning in system performance, security and device experience.

How 5G is transforming AI

Because AI is becoming so widespread and necessary across various systems, 5G can help democratize and improve AI functionality. 5G will support AI deployment and enable the development of new AI uses with distributed AI. Since 5G is both high capacity and low latency, using it with AI can allow for distributed AI processing that would offer more flexibility for new functions.

5G use in AI functions can improve AI-enhanced experiences for users. For example, by using a 5G link, boundless XR can split the AI workload rendering and processing between devices and the edge cloud. This can mean better and more opportunities for creating personalized experiences for customers or creating more engaging experiences for entertainment purposes.

5G and AI trends and use cases to look out for

So how will we see 5G and AI use applied within our day-to-day lives? Well, the combination of these technologies has already started — and will continue to reveal new innovative possibilities in a wide variety of use cases.

SEE: Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Healthcare

The healthcare industry can apply 5G and AI to impressive new tech functions. For example, utilizing 5G networks will enable doctors to perform remote surgeries with the help of AI-powered robots. This will make healthcare more accessible and efficient, especially in remote or underserved areas.

Customer service

5G and AI will be vital to enhancing customer service and the customer experience. AI technology can provide shoppers with personalized purchase recommendations based on their interest or prior customer data. It can also open up potential for new ways to display products to shoppers.

Connectivity expansions through 5G networks can improve capabilities and performance for retailers, and pairing this with AI can support augmented reality services to provide customers with product information. For example, Walmart uses edge computing services to improve its customer experiences by collecting, sharing, and harnessing real-time analytics of data across its retail network. This allows them to provide immersive augmented and virtual reality services for shoppers.

Autonomous vehicles

The dream of AI-powered autonomous vehicles is becoming a reality, thanks to 5G. These machines will need fast and reliable connections to communicate with each other and the infrastructure around them. 5G networks will provide the necessary connectivity to make this possible.

Augmented reality

With 5G networks and AI, gamers and viewers alike will be able to enjoy ultra-low latency and high-definition graphics. This will enable new forms of immersive and interactive entertainment and further improve activities such as virtual and augmented reality.

Industrial automation

5G networks and AI will support existing industrial automation by enabling industrial robots to communicate with each other and the humans operating them. This will lead to more secure, efficient and cost-effective manufacturing processes.

Check out more articles on 5G and AI here: Five key 5G trends to watch in 2023 and the benefits of edge AI.