How to access the new GPT store and most popular GPTs

ChatGPT has become the flagship product of all generative artificial intelligence (AI) but there’s much more than just that one tool, as evidenced by the newly-launched store.

GPT, which stands for generative pre-trained transformers, can encompass several functions, all powered by AI. Where ChatGPT is quite literally an AI-powered chat, there is a wealth of other tools on offer.

Some of the most popular GPTs, as chosen by OpenAI’s community, include Consensus, which works as an AI research assistant by searching over 200 million academic papers for science-based answers. Another academic-focused GPT, AskYourPDF Research Assistant, takes this one step further by incorporating a chat function to talk through multiple files at once and even generate fresh articles to assist in your research.

Moving over to coding, Grimoire is a popular GPT that can create code for entire websites with a few quick prompts. It works in more than 20 programming languages.

There’s space for creatives too, with VideoGPT by WEED enabling you to create high-quality videos via prompts, Logo Creator (which does what it says on the tin), and OpenAI’s own DALL-E image generator.

How to access the new GPT store

You can easily access the new GPT store by heading to chat.openai.com and clicking ‘Explore GPTs’. From there, the store is set up to cover top daily picks, popular GPTs among the community, and a section for GPTs made by OpenAI themselves.

You can search for the names of GPTs or functions within the navigation bar, or browse through topics like Writing, Productivity, Research & Analysis, Programming, Education, and Lifestyle.

You must be signed up to ChatGPT Plus to use the other GPTs, which are available for $20 a month. Not only does it gain you access to the GPT store but it also guarantees users general access, even during peak times when the free version is at capacity. As new models roll out, premium users get first access and generally experience faster response times across all models.

Featured image: Pexels