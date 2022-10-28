How To Get the Most Candy on Halloween (Without Resorting to Extortion)

Halloween is here. It’s the night every year when children dress up in costumes and go “trick or treating.”
On the surface, that activity appears to be a relatively benign one. What could be more innocent than cute youngsters collecting sweets?
Halloween, however, is actually one of our only holidays based on extortion. When children scream “trick or treat,” they are essentially demanding candy in exchange for not doing a prank or something else that is nasty.
Source: SciTechDaily
