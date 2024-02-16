“I Died That Day” Lawmakers in the US are getting calls from dead kids

Called “very strange indeed.” Lawmakers in the US are getting calls from dead kids, causing additional dilemmas in the legality issue of deepfakes. Commencing on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland school tragedy, which claimed 17 lives, a number of deepfake, automated calls from the kids who were killed are all part of an effort to increase public awareness of gun safety and advocate for stricter gun laws. However, the topic of this piece isn’t gun control; instead, it’s a pivotal point in artificial intelligence and the use of deepfakes to disseminate messages and communicate with the dead — but will this usage turn out to be illegal?

Joaquin Oliver lost his life in the massacre at the Parkland school. The 17-year-old’s voice can now be heard once more, thanks to AI. Manny Oliver, the father of Joaquin, said, “This is a United States problem, and we have not been able to fix it,” Manny told me in an interview filmed at their house. “If we need to use creepy stuff to fix it, welcome to the creepy.”

The Olivers have a nonprofit website where you can pick among six AI-generated calls, enter your ZIP code, and place a call to one of your elected representatives — with a voice from the dust, so to speak. A journalist from The Wall Street Journal, Joanna Stern, sat down with Joaquin’s parents to ask some poignant and deep-searching questions about using this avenue of the deepfake and why they use their son’s legacy this way. Stern states that now that she has talked to the parents, she understands them and their motivation.

WSJ’s Stern experimented with an AI voice generator from ElevenLabs last year and even fooled her bank and her family. She typed what she wanted her audio deepfake to say. The parents of these deceased kids used this same service with excellent results.