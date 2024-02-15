Lunar Ascent: SpaceX Launches Intuitive Machines Nova-C Moon Lander

Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission, launched aboard SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SpaceX’s Falcon 9, successfully commenced operations in space, aiming to mark the U.S.’s return to the lunar surface after 52 years as part of NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA’s Artemis program.

Intuitive Machines, a leading space exploration, infrastructure, and services company, has announced its IM-1 mission Nova-C class lunar lander has launched on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and successfully commissioned in space by establishing a stable attitude, solar charging, and radio communications contact with the Company’s mission operations center in Houston.

"We are keenly aware of the immense challenges that lie ahead," said Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus. "However, it is precisely in facing these challenges head-on that we recognize the magnitude of the opportunity before us: to softly return the United States to the surface of the Moon for the first time in 52 years." The IM-1 mission launched from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:05 a.m. EST, Thursday, February 15, 2024. It reached its intended orbit approximately 48 minutes later and established first communication with the lander at 1:59 a.m. EST.