Weather Finally Clears for NASA’s PACE Launch

Launch weather officers with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron predict 95% favorable weather conditions for the launch of NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission aboard a SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch has been delayed two times due to unfavorable weather conditions near the Space Coast. For the primary launch window early Thursday morning, the only concern is a very low risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation.

Liftoff continues to be targeted for 1:33 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>EST on Thursday, February 8, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Space in Florida.

NASA’s PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) mission is a strategic scientific endeavor designed to advance our understanding of Earth’s ocean and atmosphere interactions. The mission’s primary objective is to monitor global ocean color, with a keen focus on understanding the distribution and diversity of plankton in the marine ecosystem. This is crucial for comprehending the ocean’s role in carbon cycling, climate regulation, and the support of marine life.

PACE’s state-of-the-art instruments, including a spectrometer designed to measure ocean color across a wide spectrum of light, will provide unprecedented data. These measurements will not only improve our knowledge of ocean biogeochemistry but also aid in the study of atmospheric particles and clouds. By closely observing the interactions between the atmosphere and the ocean, PACE aims to enhance predictions related to Earth’s climate and to assess ecosystem responses to environmental changes.

Through its comprehensive approach to studying Earth’s ocean and atmosphere, the PACE mission promises to significantly contribute to environmental science, offering insights that could lead to more informed decisions regarding climate change and ocean health.