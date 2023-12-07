Elon Musk, the tech mogul known for his unconventional approaches, has introduced a new chatbot named ‘Grok’ to X Premium Plus users. According to Gizmodo, this latest addition, described as snarky and anti-woke, is part of Musk’s broader agenda to challenge political correctness in digital spaces.

Grok, available to X users who subscribe to the Premium Plus service at $16 per month (or $22 via the app), offers a unique interaction experience. Unlike traditional chatbots, Grok is programmed to exhibit a politically incorrect and witty personality, drawing inspiration from conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino’s announcement of Grok’s rollout aligns with Musk’s vision of an AI that eschews the ‘woke’ culture. Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding AI’s tendency to be overly politically correct, advocating for a more straightforward and honest approach. Grok is his answer to this, designed to be unapologetically direct and even vulgar in its responses.

Early users of Grok have shared their experiences, highlighting the chatbot’s ability to roast users with sharp wit. For instance, one user received a humorous yet blunt response, “You’re the reason why aliens haven’t visited Earth yet. They took one look at you and said, ‘Nah, we’re good.’”

Grok also demonstrates an impressive real-time knowledge of current events, including recent developments in AI technology. Its integration with X’s platform gives it an edge over other chatbots in terms of information access and relevance.

Grok’s political commentary

In a bold move, Grok delves into political commentary, offering predictions for the 2024 presidential election and suggesting unconventional candidates like Kanye West or The Rock. Unlike other AI chatbots that shy away from sensitive topics, Grok is designed to tackle them head-on.

Grok represents a significant shift in the landscape of AI chatbots. While platforms like Google’s Bard opt for a cautious approach to controversial topics, Grok embraces them, providing users with unfiltered and provocative responses. This approach, while controversial, positions Grok as a unique player in the world of AI and social media.