NASA Announces Live Stream of International Space Station Resupply Mission

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA will provide live launch and docking coverage of the RoscosmosRoscosmos, also known as the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities, is the Russian government agency responsible for space activities, including the development and operation of spacecraft, launch vehicles, and space stations. It was formed in 2015 through the merger of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos) and the United Rocket and Space Corporation. Roscosmos is responsible for Russia's space program and works closely with other international space agencies on joint projects, such as the International Space Station. The agency is also involved in a wide range of space-related activities, including scientific research, earth observation, telecommunications, and manned spaceflight.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Roscosmos Progress 86 cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the Expedition 70 crew aboard the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>International Space Station (ISS).

The unpiloted spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 4:25 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>EST on Friday, December 1 (2:25 p.m. Baikonur time), on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

NASA coverage will begin at 4 a.m. on the NASA+ streaming service via the web or the NASA app. Coverage also will air live on NASA Television, YouTube, and on the agency’s website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

The Progress spacecraft will be placed into a two-day, 34-orbit journey to the station, leading to an automatic docking to the Poisk module at 6:14 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Coverage of rendezvous and docking will begin at 5:30 a.m. on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

The spacecraft will remain at the orbiting laboratory for approximately six months, then undock for a destructive but safe re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere to dispose of trash loaded by the crew.

Progress Cargo Spacecraft

The Progress cargo spacecraft, developed by the Soviet Union and now operated by Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, is a key component in ongoing space exploration and support. Designed primarily for resupply missions, it is an automated, unpiloted spacecraft that delivers essential supplies to space stations. This includes food, fuel, equipment, and other materials necessary for the crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Progress spacecraft are launched atop Soyuz rockets from sites such as the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. They are capable of automatically docking with the ISS, a process overseen by ground control and, if necessary, the ISS crew. Each spacecraft’s cargo capacity allows it to transport several tons of supplies.

After the cargo is unloaded and the spacecraft is refilled with waste material from the ISS, it undocks and eventually re-enters the Earth’s atmosphere. The re-entry is typically a controlled, destructive process, where the spacecraft burns up, safely disposing of the onboard waste.

Over the years, Progress spacecraft have been critical in maintaining the operation and habitation of space stations, providing regular and reliable support for various missions, and ensuring the well-being and productivity of space crews.

International Space Station

The International Space Station (ISS) is a marvel of modern space exploration and international cooperation. Orbiting Earth since 1998, it serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory where scientific research is conducted in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics, and other fields. The ISS is a joint project involving space agencies from the United States (NASA), Russia (Roscosmos), Europe (ESA), Japan (JAXAFormed in 2003, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) was born through the merger of three institutions, namely the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science (ISAS), the National Aerospace Laboratory of Japan (NAL) and the National Space Development Agency of Japan (NASDA). JAXA performs various activities related to aerospace, from basic research in the aerospace field to development and utilization and is responsible for research, technology development, and launch of satellites into orbit, and is involved in advanced missions such as asteroid exploration and possible human exploration of the Moon.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>JAXA), and Canada (CSA).

Spanning the size of a football field, the ISS includes living quarters, laboratories, and solar panels to provide power. It travels at an average altitude of approximately 420 kilometers (260 miles) above Earth, circling the planet every 90 minutes at a speed of about 28,000 kilometers per hour (17,500 mph). This unique vantage point not only allows for advanced scientific research but also provides breathtaking views of the Earth.

Astronauts and cosmonauts from various countries live and work on the ISS, conducting experiments that benefit life on Earth and future space exploration. The ISS is also crucial for testing spacecraft systems and equipment required for long-duration missions to the Moon and MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Mars.

The station’s international partnerships and continuous habitation for over two decades represent a significant achievement in human spaceflight, symbolizing a unified endeavor in exploring and understanding our place in the cosmos.