Nvidia and Getty Images collaborate to launch AI-powered stock photo service

Getty Images, in collaboration with Nvidia, has launched the text-to-image platform Generative AI by iStock, according to The Verge. This innovative tool is set to transform how small and medium businesses access and utilize stock photos, offering a more efficient and precise solution for their visual content needs.

Generative AI by iStock, distinct from Getty Images’ multiuser enterprise solution, is specifically designed to cater to individual or single-seat users and is trained on Nvidia’s Picasso model. This platform exclusively utilizes Getty’s creative library and iStock’s stock photo library, deliberately excluding Getty’s editorial image library to avoid generating trademarks or known personalities.

Grant Farhall, Getty’s Chief Product Officer, emphasizes the platform’s ability to streamline workflows and provide highly specific images. For instance, users can prompt the AI to create unique scenarios, like penguins walking through a city street, to illustrate complex concepts such as climate change. This capability eliminates the logistical challenges and costs of traditional photography.

Generative AI by iStock offers affordability with pricing set at $14.99 for 100 prompts, each generating four images. This approach makes AI-generated stock photography accessible to a broader range of users, particularly benefiting smaller businesses with limited budgets.

Getty Images and Nvidia’s legal indemnity and revenue sharing for AI platform

While Generative AI by Getty Images offers unlimited indemnification, the iStock platform introduces a cap of $10,000 per asset, aligning with the license terms of its existing library. Additionally, customers can engage in a revenue-sharing program based on Getty’s traditional licensing revenue plan, fostering a collaborative and mutually beneficial relationship.

The platform is further enhanced with new features like Inpainting and Outpainting. Inpainting allows users to mask a section of an image and fill it with a person or object based on a text prompt. Outpainting, on the other hand, expands a photo to different aspect ratios, seamlessly filling in the new regions. These features offer users creative flexibility and adaptability for various applications.

Generative AI by iStock, powered by Nvidia, marks a significant leap in the stock photography industry. It not only simplifies the process of obtaining precise and tailored images but also opens up new creative possibilities for businesses of all sizes. As the platform evolves, it is poised to become an indispensable tool in the visual content creation landscape.