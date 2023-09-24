Optimal Weather Forecast for NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Return

A weather briefing today predicted a dry September 24 with low winds. These are optimal conditions for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s OSIRIS-RExLaunched in 2016, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft will help astronomers investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of near-Earth asteroids.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>OSIRIS-REx sample recovery team: A wet and windy day would have made a speedy capsule recovery from the desert floor of the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range more difficult.

The OSIRIS-REx team will continue monitoring the weather on Sunday via balloons, the first to be released at 5 a.m. EDT (3 a.m. MDT), which will soar to around 60,000 feet above the military range to measure local temperature, humidity, air pressure, and wind.

This morning, team members packed their supplies for the field and loaded their gear onto the helicopters and vehicles they’ll use Sunday morning to travel to the capsule’s landing location.

NASA’s live coverage of the OSIRIS-REx capsule landing starts at 10 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. MDT) on Sunday, September 24, and will air on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

OSIRIS-REx is NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission. It launched in September 2016 on a journey to explore a near-Earth asteroid called Bennu. The mission’s thrilling finale will take place on September 24, 2023, as a capsule containing the Bennu samples touches down in Utah’s West Desert. Credit: NASA

How the OSIRIS-REx Asteroid Sample Delivery Will Work

On Sunday, September 24, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will re-encounter Earth’s atmosphere for the first time since its 2016 launch. It carries a significant 250-gram sample from the asteroid Bennu, collected in 2020. The spacecraft, without decelerating, will release the sample capsule from a distance roughly one-third of the way to the Moon. After the drop, OSIRIS-REx will divert its course to asteroid Apophis, taking on the new mission name: OSIRIS-APEX.

The sample capsule will journey through space for four hours before entering Earth’s atmosphere at a staggering speed of 27,650 mph, which will wrap the capsule in intense heat. Thanks to a heat shield, the sample remains protected at temperatures akin to Bennu. The capsule’s descent will be managed by a two-stage parachute system: a drogue parachute followed by the main chute, ensuring it lands gently on the military range at around 11 mph. Only 13 minutes after atmospheric entry, the capsule will have completed its seven-year voyage, patiently awaiting the recovery team.

The recovery team, boarding helicopters around 20 minutes before landing, will use thermal tracking to locate the capsule in its descent. They aim to recover the capsule rapidly, minimizing exposure to Earth’s environment. Once retrieved, the capsule will be transported to a clean room on the military range for initial processing. Subsequently, it will be sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Here, the sample will be documented, preserved, and shared with global scientists for in-depth analysis.