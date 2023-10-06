Paleontologists Unearth Ginger Pigment Secrets From 10-Million-Year-Old Frogs

Paleontologists discovered molecular evidence of phaeomelanin, the pigment that produces ginger coloration.

Phaeomelanin is now toxic to animals – discovery may be first step in understanding its evolution.

Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have found the first molecular evidence of phaeomelanin, the pigment that produces ginger coloration, in the fossil record.

The new study reports the preservation of molecular fragments of the pigment phaeomelanin in 10-million-year-old frogs, adding molecular analysis to the paleontologists’ arsenal when reconstructing the original colors of extinct organisms.

The study, published today (October 6) in Nature Communications<em>Nature Communications</em> is a peer-reviewed, open-access, multidisciplinary, scientific journal published by Nature Portfolio. It covers the natural sciences, including physics, biology, chemistry, medicine, and earth sciences. It began publishing in 2010 and has editorial offices in London, Berlin, New York City, and Shanghai. ” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Nature Communications, was led by paleontologists Dr. Tiffany Slater and Prof. Maria McNamara of UCC’s School of Biological, Earth, and Environmental Sciences (BEES) and Environmental Research Institute (ERI). They worked with an international team of scientists at Fujita Health University (Japan), Linyi University (China), and Lund University (Sweden).

Dr. Slater said: “This finding is so exciting because it puts paleontologists in a better place to detect different melanin pigments in many more fossils.

“This will paint a more accurate picture of ancient animal color and will answer important questions about the evolution of colors in animals. Scientists still don’t know how – or why – phaeomelanin evolved because it is toxic to animals, but the fossil record might just unlock the mystery.”

The team performed rigorous laboratory experiments on black, ginger, and white feathers to track how phaeomelanin pigments degrade during the fossilization process, which backs up their interpretations of the fossil chemistry.

Prof. McNamara, senior author on the study, said, “Fossils are invariably altered by the ravages of heat and pressure during burial, but that doesn’t mean that we lose all original biomolecular information. Our fossilization experiments were the key to understanding the chemistry of the fossils, and proved that traces of biomolecules can survive being cooked during the fossilization process.

“There is huge potential to explore the biochemical evolution of animals using the fossil record, when we account for chemical changes during fossilization.”

