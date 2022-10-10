Melanin Protection: Chernobyl Black Frogs Reveal Evolution in Action

The largest release of radioactive material into the environment in human history occurred in 1986, with an accident on April 26 at reactor four of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. Severe impacts on the environment and the human population resulted from the acute exposure to high doses of radiation. But more than three decades after the accident, Chernobyl has become one of the largest nature reserves in Europe. Today, a diverse range of endangered species finds refuge there, including bears, wolves, and lynxes.
The Chernobyl disaster is one of only two nuclear energy accidents rated at seven—the maximum severity—on the International Nuclear Event Scale, the other being the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.
Source: SciTechDaily
- Ancient Chemistry: Why Living Things Use ATP As the Universal Energy Currency
- MIT Biologists Glean New Insight Into Repetitive Protein Sequences
- Shhh! Viruses Could Be Listening – And Watching!
- New RNA Tool Can Illuminate Brain Circuits and Edit Specific Cells
- Scientists Show Transmission of Epigenetic Memory Across Multiple Generations
- Ancient Chemistry: Why Living Things Use ATP As the Universal Energy Currency
- Atlas of Australian Dragon Brain Reveals Secrets of Brain Evolution
- A Puzzling Mystery: Why Do Salamanders Lose Their Lungs?
- Remarkable 380-Million-Year-Old Heart Discovered – Shedding New Light on Evolution
- Normally Taking a Million Years: Scientists Successfully Fuse Chromosomes in Mammals
- Imagine Regrowing Lost Limbs – It’s a Step Closer With New Treatment That Helped Frogs Regenerate Amputated LegsImagine Regrowing Lost Limbs – It’s a Step Closer With New Treatment That Helped Frogs Regenerate Amputated Legs
- Scientists Regrow Frog’s Lost Leg With a Five-Drug Cocktail
- Aquatic Fungus Has Already Wiped Amphibians off the Map – Now Threatens Survival of Terrestrial Frogs
- Toxin Sponges May Protect Poisonous Birds and Frogs From Their Own Poisons
- Taking a Bite Out of Oddball Tooth Evolution: Frogs Lost Teeth More Than 20 Times
- Long COVID-19 May Stem From an Overactive Immune Response in the Lungs
- 500,000 American Men Get Vasectomies Every Year – A Specialist Explains the Quick and Simple Procedure500,000 American Men Get Vasectomies Every Year – A Specialist Explains the Quick and Simple Procedure
- Why Does Love Feel Magical? Science Reveals an Evolutionary Advantage
- Mapping the Globe and Creating Strong Passwords, Using the Power of 3 Random Words
- How Omicron BA.5 Became a Master of Disguise – What It Means for the Current COVID Surge