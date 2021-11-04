Propelo raises $12M to Improve it’s AI Engineering Platform

Over the past few years, the number of DevOps software tools has increased exponentially. With that comes a huge amount of data these tools can generate to assist businesses in improving their software development processes. Most of this data ends up in a dashboard where it can be analyzed. Propelo, formerly LevelOps, aims to bring order and excellence to chaos. It combines a range of machine learning-powered analytics and no-code robotic processes automation (RPA), tools that help users transform these data points into actionable information.

Decibel Partners led the $12 million Series A round of funding for the company. This round also included participation from Fathom Capital, Eniac Ventures, and Fike Ventures.

Nishant , Propelo’s founder and CEO , previously co-founded SaaS security company CirroSecure which Palo Alto Networks purchased in 2015. He spent several years at Palo Alto as a senior director, and VP of engineering, before moving on to Propelo. The team needed to combine data from Jira and GitHub in order to get a better understanding of the development process.

He said, “That’s very tedious and very resource-intensive.” You don’t focus on your core business, but you begin to hack together a solution — there’s always another tool. Even if you have these tools, it’s not clear what you should measure. You won’t be able to access the advanced solutions like ours, and, more importantly, you won’t be able to take action.

Doshi stressed that this is the final part of the circle. While it’s great to have data and insights, it doesn’t help you develop your processes. If there’s a disconnect between the information and taking action based on it, then that’s not going any good. Propelo’s RPA tool allows users to automate many tasks and create workflows that will improve DevOps within their business.

The service integrates with approximately 40 DevOps tool such as Jira and GitHub. Propelo’s AI intelligence allows it to identify bottlenecks and predict when sprints will slip. This is difficult because most developers don’t want to think about data hygiene. Propelo can help them by regularly reminding them.

Broadcom and CDK Global are two of the current Propelo users. Propelo gives us data-driven insights into how to reduce DevOps friction, and reduce wasted motions at the scrum team level. This allows us to maximize the efficiency of engineering investments and remove pain points for engineers,” Joe Chen, Broadcom’s VP of Engineering responsible for security technologies and endpoint solutions, said.