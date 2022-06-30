 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Rocket Lab Launches NASA’s CAPSTONE Mission to the Moon

By Crystal Jones on June 30, 2022

The Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, mission launched at 5:55 a.m. EDT Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand. Credit: Courtesy of Rocket Lab

A cubesat the size of microwave oven launched to space on June 28 from New Zealand by commercial company Rocket Lab and their Electron rocket. The small satellite will conduct tests to ensure the unusual lunar orbit proposed for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is &quot;To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.&quot; Its core values are &quot;safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion.&quot;” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s future Lunar Gateway is actually stable.

CAPSTONE, the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, launched aboard an Electron rocket at 5:55 a.m. EDT (2:55 a.m. PDT / 09:55 UTCCoordinated Universal Time or Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) is the primary time standard by which the world regulates clocks and time.&nbsp;Prior to 1972, this time was called Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) and is also known as &quot;Z time&quot; or &quot;Zulu Time.&quot; &nbsp;It is, within about 1 second, mean solar time at 0° longitude.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>UTC) on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand. The Electron, a two-stage, a partially recoverable orbital launch vehicle, has now flown 27 times with 24 successes and 3 failures.

You can follow the spacecraft’s journey live using NASA’s Eyes on the Solar System interactive real-time 3D data visualization. Starting approximately July 5, 2022 NASA will also provide a virtual ‘ride along’ with the CubeSat in a visualization on NASA’s Ames Research Center’s home page as well as providing updates on Twitter and Facebook.

“CAPSTONE is a pathfinder in many ways, and it will demonstrate several technology capabilities during its mission timeframe while navigating a never-before-flown orbit around the Moon,” said Elwood Agasid, project manager for CAPSTONE at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley. “CAPSTONE is laying a foundation for Artemis, Gateway, and commercial support for future lunar operations.”

Originally published on Universe Today.

Source: SciTechDaily

