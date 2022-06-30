Rocket Lab Launches NASA’s CAPSTONE Mission to the Moon

A cubesat the size of microwave oven launched to space on June 28 from New Zealand by commercial company Rocket Lab and their Electron rocket. The small satellite will conduct tests to ensure the unusual lunar orbit proposed for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s future Lunar Gateway is actually stable.

CAPSTONE, the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, launched aboard an Electron rocket at 5:55 a.m. EDT (2:55 a.m. PDT / 09:55 UTC) on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula of New Zealand. The Electron, a two-stage, a partially recoverable orbital launch vehicle, has now flown 27 times with 24 successes and 3 failures.