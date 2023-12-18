Scale Your SEO Writing With This AI-Powered Tool for Google Sheets

Save time on your keyword research so you can focus on your message. WordLift SEO Tool for Google Sheets is available now at $69.97.

Online content marketing is one of the most budget-friendly marketing options available to businesses. After all, Google is free — it’s just competitive.

That’s why search engine optimization is so important for companies. It’s an effective, practically free way to drive more traffic to your content and engage with your audiences. However, it’s also complicated and it can be exceedingly difficult to rank well for competitive keywords. That’s where WordLift comes in. This AI-powered SEO tool focuses not on keywords, but on entities, giving you a different approach to your SEO content writing.

WordLift is an add-on for Google Sheets that performs semantic keyword research to create a JSON-LD that speaks the same language as Google’s algorithm. In a matter of clicks, you can analyze search engine result pages, find the relevant entities for your website, copy the automatically-generated JSON-LD and start creating content that ranks better on Google. It will save you time on your keyword research, while significantly impacting how well you rank.

With WordLift, it’s easier to understand how to rank for a specific search query and gain the tools you need to optimize the ranking of your content. You can analyze the entities behind a search query or web page (your own or a competitor’s) to develop a stronger semantic content strategy that clarifies which entities will enrich your content, improve your Google ranking and beat your competitors. Plus, it supports hundreds of languages.

