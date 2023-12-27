Shark Mysteries: The Bizarre Reasons Behind Hammerhead’s Unique Heads

Why do hammerhead sharks have hammer-shaped heads?

Hammerhead sharks are the strange-looking ones. They look like someone grabbed their skull by the eye sockets and stretched their heads out sideways, while the rest of their bodies look like those of a normal shark.

You might wonder – what are the advantages of having a hammer-shaped head? And how did hammerhead sharks get that way in the first place?

I’m a scientist who has been studying sharks for almost 30 years. The answers to some of these questions have surprised even me.

