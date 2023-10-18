Store 7TB on a piece of glass, Microsoft will help you

In an era of ever-expanding digital data, tech giants like Microsoft face immense challenges in building and maintaining massive cloud storage infrastructures. Traditional magnetic storage mediums like HDDs and tapes require constant refreshing and upgrading, wasting energy and risking data corruption.

Enter Project Silica — Microsoft’s ambitious attempt to reinvent cloud storage using glass as the medium. By encoding data optically into tiny 3D voxels inside glass, Microsoft aims to create practically immortal storage unaffected by water, magnets, heat, or scratches. The project itself is not new, but the company recently announced significant progress in its implementation.

At the heart of Project Silica is the idea of encoding data in glass through ultra-short laser pulses. The lasers alter the refractive index of the glass at microscopic scales, creating voxels that can represent binary data.

To read back this data, a computer-controlled microscope shines light through the glass while sensors pick up changes in refraction. Azure AI then decodes these readings back into usable digital files.

The result is a storage system with almost science fiction-like properties — reminiscent of the data storage crystals from old Superman movies. Microsoft claims Project Silica glass can maintain data integrity for over 10,000 years without any power or maintenance.

For comparison, magnetic tapes last 10-30 years, and HDDs around five years before needing replacement. This constant refresh process consumes substantial energy and risks data loss or corruption. Glass requires no such upkeep.

Building the Glass Library

Microsoft envisions utilizing Project Silica across its global network of data centers. To make this feasible, an automated robotic library system would fetch, read, and return glass slices as needed.

Each palm-sized piece of glass can reportedly store 1.75 million songs or 3,500 movies — an astonishing 7 TB of data. More glass can be added to the immutable, passive libraries as demands grow.

The robots provide all the movement within the system, protecting the fragile glass while enabling quick data access. If improvements reduce bottlenecks in writing speed, Project Silica could massively reduce the power demands of cloud data storage.

Challenges on the Road to Commercialization

Despite its potential, Project Silica remains a proof-of-concept rather than a commercial product. Microsoft admits the technology needs 3-4 more developmental stages before deployment, with writing, reading, and the library being currently done in separate labs rather than a single device.

Nonetheless, Project Silica represents a radically new approach to data storage. If its durability and sustainability claims hold up, it could be a game changer for building data infrastructures.

