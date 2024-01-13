TikTok owner ByteDance launches text-to-video AI, MagicVideo-V2

ByteDance, the company behind TikTok, has released a new artificial intelligence tool called MagicVideo-V2 that significantly pushes boundaries in text-to-video generation.

MagicVideo-V2 leverages state-of-the-art AI to produce high-quality video content from text inputs. In human evaluations comparing videos created by MagicVideo-V2 and other leading text-to-video generators like Pika 1.0 and Stable Diffusion-XT, ByteDance’s new tool noticeably outperformed competitors.

According to the project’s GitHub page, it combines a “text-to-image model, video motion generator, reference image embedding module and frame interpolation module into an end-to-end video generation pipeline.”

The MagicVideo-V2 model starts off by creating a 1024×1024 image that depicts the inputted text. That still image is then animated, enhanced, and refined. Finally, the interpolation module lengthens the animation to 94 frames. This creates a richly animated output.

ByteDance just announced MagicVideo-V2 Multi-Stage High-Aesthetic Video Generation paper page: https://t.co/OczWLXhIrx The growing demand for high-fidelity video generation from textual descriptions has catalyzed significant research in this field. In this work, we introduce… pic.twitter.com/kxik2HA7h5 — AK (@_akhaliq) January 10, 2024

That’s the science but in practical terms how might MagicVideo-V2 be used?

In theory, it could streamline video creation for social media influencers and marketers, help drastically increase video production for media organizations or create animated clips for education and entertainment.

There have been huge advances in video generation AI

The rate at which generative AI is improving is high and shows no signs of slowing down. Stability AI, the company behind Stable Diffusion, recently began experimenting with 3D model generation and also launched a subscription pricing model. Runway, an AI video startup in New York, released a huge update to its flagship AI-filmmaking tool in September last year.

With its domination of the short-form video entertainment market through TikTok and Douyin (a Chinese video-sharing platform), ByteDance is in a position to maximize the value of MagicVideo-V2.

Mid last year it also launched an AI-powered music generator named Ripple. The opportunity for users to create incredibly intricate videos and add generated audio using these tools puts TikTok in front of its competitors in video-focused social media and it will be a challenge for others to keep up if their innovations continue.

Featured image credit: MagicVideo-V2