Understanding Attoseconds: The Tiny Time Scale Behind Nobel Prize-Winning Research

The 2023 Nobel Prize in physics recognized three researchers for their work with attosecond light pulses, revolutionizing the study of rapid electron movements and broadening understanding in various fields of physics and chemistry.
A group of three researchers earned the 2023 Nobel Prize in physics for work that has revolutionized how scientists study the electron – by illuminating molecules with attosecond-long flashes of light. But how long is an attosecond, and what can these infinitesimally short pulses tell researchers about the nature of matter?
I first learned of this area of research as a graduate student in physical chemistry. My doctoral adviser’s group had a project dedicated to studying chemical reactions with attosecond pulses. Before understanding why attosecond research resulted in the most prestigious award in the sciences, it helps to understand what an attosecond pulse of light is.
How Long Is an Attosecond?
“Atto” is the scientific notation prefix that represents 10-18, which is a decimal point followed by 17 zeroes and a 1. So a flash of light lasting an attosecond, or 0.000000000000000001 of a second, is an extremely short pulse of light.
In fact, there are approximately as many attoseconds in one second as there are seconds in the age of the universe.
Source: SciTechDaily
- Sequential “Melting” of Upsilons: New Insight Into the Hottest Matter on Earth
- Building a Computer With a Single Atom
- The Future of Error Correction: Taking Advantage of Quantum Scrambling
- Can You Trust Your Quantum Simulator? MIT Physicists Report a New Quantum Phenomenon
- U.S. RHIC Atom Smasher Reveals a Surprising Preference in Particle Spin Alignment
- Moiré Magic: Tuning Band Offsets for Revolutionary Photonics
- Is Our Reality a Computer Simulation? A New Law of Physics Could Prove Elon Musk Is Right
- “Hubbard Excitons” – Caltech Physics Discovery Could Lead to Incredible New Technologies
- Diamonds’ Hidden Potential: Physicists Unlock Quantum Power of Imperfect Crystals
- Shattering 60-Year Debate: Defects Spread Through Diamond Faster Than the Speed of Sound
- Tracing Footprints: Humans Got to America 7,000 Years Earlier Than Thought
- Consciousness & Controversy: Why Leading Theory Faces “Pseudoscience” Backlash
- A Spectacular Rare Green Comet Lighting Up the Sky? An Expert on What To Expect From Nishimura
- Move Your Mind: Exercise Outperforms Medication for Depression and Anxiety
- Tinnitus Takedown: Top Tips From a Hearing Specialist