USA takes steps to draft AI standards and guidance

President Biden’s administration has announced the first steps in writing artificial intelligence (AI) guidance and procedure.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is seeking information to support its response to the Executive Order on AI.

The NIST is a part of the Department of Commerce and shapes guidance through “an open and transparent process that involves a wide range of stakeholders from industry, academia, government, and civil society.” NIST said it was seeking public input by Feb. 2 for conducting key testing crucial to ensuring the safety of AI systems.

The recent Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) by the White House is the first step in the US having a say in the global standing place for AI legislation.

Executive order addresses AI’s potential

The Executive Order states “Artificial intelligence (AI) holds extraordinary potential for both promise and peril.”

The EU’s 27 member states recently set a global precedent in leading the legislative charge for AI governance. Making clear the discussion around the ethical deployment of AI in the workplace and safeguarding of established jobs.

The White House statement addresses the concerns around AI saying it has the potential to “ solve urgent challenges while making our world more prosperous, productive, innovative, and secure. At the same time, irresponsible use could exacerbate societal harms such as fraud, discrimination, bias, and disinformation; displace and disempower workers; stifle competition; and pose risks to national security.”

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said “President Biden has been clear — AI is the defining technology of our generation, and we have an obligation to harness the power of AI for good while protecting people from its risks.”

American companies investing in AI

The commercial potential of AI has been seen throughout 2023 with major American companies heavily investing in AI . There needs to be legislative processes and practices agreed upon to enable the ethical use of technological development.

Microsoft recently agreed with the Communications Workers of America (CWA) union regarding contractual terms focused on applying artificial intelligence (AI) within the company.

Photo Credit: Pexels/Aaron Kittredge