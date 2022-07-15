What Role Could Low Code Play in Digital Transformation?

When faced with building great business applications and processes, one significant barrier CIOs run into is that programmers — not end users — develop these projects. Unfortunately, this fact can often create a disconnect between what works best in reality and what IT thinks will work best during development.

Not only can the disconnect between CIOs and IT lead to organizational inefficiencies, but it also brings on additional digital transformation risks for companies trying to modernize.

Low Code Development is the Solution

However, low code development means this is no longer the insurmountable obstacle it once was.

Low Code is Superior to Other Software Development Techniques

Low code stands out above other software development techniques because its goal is to remove as much code as possible from the equation.

Instead, it uses a visual approach that makes development accessible to pretty much anyone, regardless of their programming abilities. It’s an intuitive tool that empowers businesses to create software best suited for their companies and goals.

Sound too good to be true? Well, it’s not. Many companies already use low code development, and it’s expected that 65% of active application development will adopt it by 2024. When you consider the possibilities of breaking down the barriers between business and IT, low code sounds like a can’t-miss move; it is, especially when it comes to digital transformation.

How Low Code Lessens Your Digital Transformation Risks

“Less time” and “less money” are music to the ears of any C-suite member, and low code can help with both. It makes it easier to standardize new business processes and scale them throughout an entire company. It also accelerates the development life cycle, reduces the need for code maintenance, and doesn’t require outsourcing or new hires.

Low Code and Digital-First Work

Through a low code approach, companies can create digital-first work environments that tear down existing data silos between IT and other departments.

Here are five ways to minimize digital transformation risks via low code:

1. Develop a unified platform

A data silo has no place in a modern business. If an organization wants to run efficiently and effectively, it needs to be able to interoperate and work from the same set of data. Low code development provides the perfect opportunity to move away from the silos and onto a single platform that is scalable and collaborative.

Bring all your processes and insights under one umbrella. Build a common language between data and processes so the correct information can better steer your coding techniques and decrease the possibility of error.

2. Embrace AI

In a high-code environment, creating applications that leverage AI can be complicated and time-consuming. As a result, AI implementation is often put on the backburner until IT can find the time and talent necessary to get it done.

However, this doesn’t need to be the case with low code in tow. There are several platforms made specifically with AI tasks in mind. Use these tools to take full advantage of AI’s potential and transform your business for the better.

3. Improve customer experiences

Today’s customers expect their journeys to be tailored to their unique desires and preferences. But unfortunately, making this happen requires companies to be able to use the customer data they’ve collected constructively — a prospect that is easier said than done.

The reality for most companies is that their data-collection processes were piecemealed together. Each department does its own thing, and now companywide standards or practices exist. With low code, you can create a layer on top of this hodgepodge of systems. In turn, this allows the disparate parts to work together, enabling you to maximize the potential of your data and use it to build an off-the-charts customer experience.

4. Optimize your business processes

Business process management isn’t necessarily the most exciting thing low code can help optimize. But it might very well be the most consequential.

Low Code’s Visual Approach to Development

Low code’s visual approach to building, managing, and modifying business processes makes it much easier to put the right people in charge of the right processes.

Low code development also makes it possible to identify and fix issues more quickly and streamline your entire operational model.

5. Go mobile

As more companies think outside the office, having business applications accessible regardless of location will be increasingly important. Seeing the value of mobile and implementing it into your low code concept raises the ceiling for your internal development.

Low code makes it easy for business users to create apps that will work just as well on their phones as the apps would at an office workstation. It’s time for your applications to be as dynamic and diverse as your workforce.

Low code development helps put the business back in business processes. By offering a more accessible way to build applications, you can develop an operational model that is truly optimized for effectiveness and efficiency — and with fewer risks.

