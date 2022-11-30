5 Practical Examples Of How AI Is Transforming Digital Marketing For Businesses

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has immensely impacted digital marketing, allowing businesses and marketers to control and analyze vast sets of consumer data without the need for direct human interventions.

As consumer market trends change due to social influence, digital marketers are left leveraging the digital capabilities of AI to attract, retain and engage with customers in a more personalized frequency.

Research reveals that digital marketers spend around 15% of the departmental budget on AI-related tools, and while these monetary efforts have grown at stratospheric rates, more than a third of marketers still say they are unable to properly measure the impact these AI tools have on their direct business.

Ongoing development of AI capabilities gives businesses a better understanding of who their target customer audience is, and how they can improve their engagement through meaningful content efforts.

With the global digital marketing software sector expected to grow to more than $67.53 billion in 2022, up from $56.77 billion in 2021, here’s a review of the five best use cases of how AI has helped transform digital marketing for businesses.

Consumer And Target Audience Profiling

Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have helped create more detailed consumer profiles for marketers, giving them the ability to direct their messaging efforts toward these target markets more frequently.

Instead of having a broad or fictional customer persona, companies are now able to find and understand who their buyers are, and how they can build engaging marketing strategies.

On the back of understanding existing target audience profiles, AI has allowed businesses to tap into market segments that they have previously ignored, or simply didn’t know existed.

Instead of directing marketing messages toward a single audience, marketers are now able to establish strategies through the use of realistic data and KPI metrics that will help to deliver more actionable results.

Improved Digital Content Marketing

Digital marketers spend countless hours profiling existing and potential clients through ongoing market-related research to better understand what client needs and desires.

The explosive growth and widespread use of social media, not only on the consumer front but also for business marketing efforts have allowed some businesses to better understand the macro-level trends that consumers are actively engaging with.

With AI marketers and businesses are now more connected with ongoing macro-level trends and consumer needs, as digital tools can follow, analyze and deliver metrics that can be directly included in digital marketing strategies.

These metrics make content generation easier, and more relatable to current consumer demand. Content delivery is now more accurate, and the material can be targeted at specific audiences. Instead of having to constantly update content to fit the market, companies can combine current trends with their products or services to deliver a more engaging message.

AI-Powered Customer Service

Following the height of the pandemic, where companies swiftly transitioned into the digital space, many realized that customer service remains a crucial link between the business and the client.

AI-driven customer service products and tools such as chatbots have in recent years become more prevalent on business websites and social media channels.

Instead of paying several employees to handle customer-related problems, chatbots can now be trained by deep machine learning and AI to conduct either auditory or textual conversations with customers.

Chatbot software gives companies the ability to provide real-time customer solutions and on-the-go conversations. With the use of AI, chatbots can determine the right response and ensure that customer questions are resolved in an effective and timely manner.

Enhanced Social Media Presence

Social media has allowed companies to bridge the digital gap, as it offers them consumer insight into how customers perceive a company and its brand.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated with social media, and digital marketing strategies, companies can track, monitor, and compile insight based on comments and conversations held on social media.

This would mean that companies are now able to track where their brand is being discussed online, or on social media. Whether the conversation or PR is good or bad, marketers can swiftly intervene, to help drive messaging efforts in a specific or desired direction.

The amount of data available surpasses human capabilities, and with AI it’s possible marketers can conduct extensive market research to develop content messaging that is directed toward the customer and ongoing trends.

Building More Accurate Predictive Models

We know that it’s possible for AI and machine learning to deep dive into customer-oriented conversations, leading to more targeted ads and marketing efforts. In the same breath, it’s also now possible for marketers to build more predictive models in terms of what customers would perceive as important or interesting.

These efforts help to improve relationship management efforts, making it easier for companies to understand how their digital content will become an integral part of their customers’ online experience.

Instead of making use of outdated predictive models, AI can combine historic data, with relevant real-time insights to establish measurable indicators that can be directly included in the digital marketing strategy.

Looking Forward

Already we see several important, and ingenious practical ways artificial intelligence has helped and improved the scope of digital marketing. Not only is it helping marketers better understand how these tools can improve the customers’ online experience, but it’s enabling businesses and companies to build more meaningful relationships with consumers.

Instead of relying on fictional or outdated data, AI can now power an analytical system that can evaluate the online brand identity, leading marketers to develop more accurate and customer-target marketing strategies.

The use cases of AI in the scope of digital marketing and online public relations, customer experience, and content marketing is seemingly endless, and in the coming years, we could only hope to see more widespread adoption of AI in other fields and industries.

Published First on ValueWalk. Read Here.

Featured Image Credit: Photo by Dominika Roseclay; Pexels; Thank you!