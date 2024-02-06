Adverse Weather Delays Launch of NASA’s Ocean, Atmosphere, Climate Mission

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA and SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SpaceX have delayed the PACE mission launch to 1:33 a.m. ESTEST is an abbreviation for Eastern Standard Time, the time zone for the eastern coast of the United States and Canada when observing standard time (autumn/winter). It is five hours behind Coordinated Universal Time. New York City, Washington, D.C., Boston, and the Kennedy Space Center are in the Eastern Time Zone (ET).” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>EST on February 7 due to unfavorable weather, with the spacecraft and rocket remaining healthy. Live coverage will be available on NASA+ and NASA TV.

NASA and SpaceX are standing down from the Tuesday, February 6 launch of the agency’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission due to unfavorable weather conditions. NASA and SpaceX are now targeting launch at 1:33 a.m. EST Wednesday, February 7, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Both the PACE satellite and the Falcon 9 rocket remain healthy.

Live launch coverage will begin on NASA+ and NASA TV public channel at 12:45 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 7.

The Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem (PACE) mission is a strategic scientific endeavor initiated by NASA with the primary goal of advancing our understanding of Earth’s ocean and atmosphere. Specifically, the mission seeks to improve our comprehension of the roles that oceanic plankton play in carbon cycling and the Earth’s energy budget. By employing a highly advanced set of instruments, including a spectrometer designed to measure the color of the ocean from ultraviolet to shortwave infrared, PACE will enable scientists to observe the global biological, chemical, and ecological processes of the oceans with unprecedented detail.

Furthermore, PACE will extend and enhance our capabilities to monitor air quality and cloud compositions, offering critical insights into Earth’s climate system and environmental health. The mission’s cutting-edge technology will facilitate a better understanding of the interactions between the atmosphere and the ocean, including how these interactions affect climate change and the health of our planet’s marine ecosystems.

By providing comprehensive, global-scale observations over time, PACE aims to significantly contribute to climate models, marine resource management, and strategies for mitigating the impacts of climate change. Through its innovative approach to studying Earth’s complex environmental systems, the PACE mission stands as a pivotal step forward in environmental science and Earth observation.