Cranberries: A Thanksgiving Staple With a Rich History and Unique Biology

Cranberries, a recent addition to agriculture, were domesticated around 200 years ago in the U.S.

Cranberries are a staple in U.S. households at Thanksgiving – but how did this bog dweller end up on holiday tables?

Compared to many valuable plant species that were domesticated over thousands of years, cultivated cranberry (Vaccinium macrocarpon) is a young agricultural crop, just as the U.S. is a young country and Thanksgiving is a relatively new holiday. But as a plant scientist, I've learned much about cranberries' ancestry from their botany and genomics.

Source: SciTechDaily