Earthrise Revealed: Unearthing the True Story Behind the “Image of the Century”

Apollo 8, commanded by Frank Borman, is celebrated for its historic Moon voyage and the iconic Earthrise photograph. The mission combined scientific precision with profound human expression, including a memorable Genesis reading, showcasing NASA's blend of technical expertise and cultural depth.

The recent death of Frank Borman, commander of NASA’s Apollo 8 mission in 1968, has focused attention on that incredible first voyage to the Moon.

It took place eight months before Apollo 11, where Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin explored the lunar surface for the first time. However, the impact of Apollo 8’s “Earthrise” picture – the sight of the Earth from the Moon – now seems even greater than that of the first landing.

The Story Behind Earthrise

For many years, the story behind the famous Earthrise photo, was that the crew were caught off-guard by the blue orb rising from behind the Moon. But even if they were preoccupied, the astronauts knew it was coming.

Another unforgettable event during the mission was a reading by the crew from the Book of Genesis, broadcast to the world at Christmas. Detailed research I’ve conducted in NASA’s archives has revealed more clearly how much planning lay behind these dramatic moments. The famous Earthrise picture, a wonky snap taken in a hurry, was improvised, but it had been anticipated.

Preparation and Conflict in NASA

After entering lunar orbit, they nearly missed seeing the Earth. Only on the fourth orbit, when the capsule flipped around 180 degrees to point forward, did they notice it. Borman confirmed to me that at that moment they were “taken by surprise – too busy with lunar observation on the first three orbits.”

But the Apollo program’s director of photography, Dick Underwood, was anxious to set the wider record straight. He explained: “Hours were spent with the lunar crews, including the Apollo 8 crew, in briefing on exactly how to set up the camera, which film to use … these briefings were most comprehensive.”

Source: SciTechDaily