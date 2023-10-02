Go From AI Novice to Advanced User for Just $30

AI is now the present, as well as the future. Learn to use valuable tools such as ChatGPT and more to increase productivity or strengthen teaching skills.

We all know that artificial intelligence (AI) is firmly entrenched in our future, but many of us don’t know how to use it to our professional advantage today. Whether you’re trying to turbocharge your career or have a company of your own, you’d do well to learn how AI can help you with the AI-Powered Productivity & Learning Bundle. It’s on sale now for just $29.99 – a huge saving on its regular price of $436.

What’s in the bundle?

This bundle consists of four courses with over a hundred hours of lectures on ChatGPT, the metaverse and other valuable AI tools. The information you’ll learn can help you to improve efficiency, increase your productivity, advance your career or transform your business.

The Boost Your Productivity with AI course will teach you how to use AI to strengthen your time management skills by exploring how to implement various AI tools. You’ll learn tips and best practices for using them to maximum effect.

You’ve surely heard of ChatGPT by now, but Introduction to ChatGPT will take you from complete novice to power user. The course starts with the fundamentals before teaching you how to use ChatGPT for writing, business analysis, research, and much more.

Metaverse Essentials for Beginners also starts with the basics. First, the course covers metaverse technologies, then analyzes the metaverse’s potential impact on society. You’ll then learn how to identify opportunities for profitable metaverse investments by minimizing risk. You’ll even learn about the role of non-fungible tokents (NFTs) in the metaverse.

Educators will be thrilled with the AI Resources for Teaching course. It first provides an introduction to various AI tools and explains how they work. The course then demonstrates how you can assess your teaching skills and improve them using these AI tools in the most effective way. The courses are taught by instructors from International Open Academy, which has a 4.4/5 star instructor rating.

The best thing about this bundle, aside from its affordability, is that you can learn at your own pace in your own time. You don’t need to pay tuition or work another commute into your schedule. You certainly don’t need any specialized equipment – you can even access these courses on a phone or tablet.

Grab this deal while you can: Get the AI-Powered Productivity & Learning Bundle today while it’s on sale for just $29.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.