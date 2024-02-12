Google Gemini AI now in more countries for Android users

Google has extended the availability of its Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and chatbot to several more territories and in various languages.

Last week, the Alphabet company confirmed the rebranding of Bard to Gemini, which is also the name of its flagship large language model (LLM) AI. The Gemini assistant was rolled out for Android and iOS, but only to users in the United States, in the English language. It was expected that availability would be rolled out to other countries soon after, which has now been made official.

As reported by Sam Mobile, Android users across Asia have confirmed access to Gemini on their devices but there is no sign of the feature in Europe just yet. This rollout could be impacted by regulatory issues in the European Union but given the size of its consumer base there, efforts are surely ongoing to fix any issues.

On the Android devices that Gemini accesses, consumers can access it from its app, as well as by long pressing the power button, swiping diagonally from the lower corners of the screen, or saying “Hey Google.” It first appears on top of other apps, and you can type your question using the keyboard or by using your voice.

Advanced UI

Jack Krawczyk, a lead developer on Gemini, intimated the program would soon be arriving in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, as well as in North America, as Google works to make its AI assistant available to the world’s 2.5 billion Android users.

Gemini is powered by the LLM of the same name, which has a far greater capacity for understanding communications such as natural language and conversations. It is expected to fully replace Google Assistant in a matter of time given its advanced user interface and capability.

Gemini seamlessly integrates with Google services including Gmail, Google Docs, Google Drive, YouTube and more, allowing users to make prompts from their account on the apps.

Image: Google