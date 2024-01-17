Samsung Unpacked 2024: Galaxy S24 Includes Google’s Generative AI

At the Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, the mobile phone giant showed the Samsung Galaxy S24 series’ generative AI-powered note-taking tools and real-time translation. Samsung’s newest smartphone series will support Google’s Gemini Nano and Gemini Pro generative AI, and the Imagen 2 image maker, on Google’s Vertex AI through the cloud.

Along with the other Google-powered generative AI features, Google’s Gemini Nano runs generative AI on-device.

Real-time language translation could smooth out international business trips

Samsung showed off real-time translations between languages on texts or phone calls with Live Translate; the Live Translate feature could be used for catching a ride during a business trip or talking with international colleagues.

Samsung adds generative AI features for meetings and image editing

Gemini Pro on Vertex AI for Samsung offers generative AI features for business use, such as summarizing meeting notes and automatically classifying voice recordings (Figure A).

Figure A

These services are one of Google’s first implementations of the Gemini Ultra large language model. Meanwhile, Imagen 2 on Vertex AI provides photo editing capabilities for personal or business social media and marketing use.

SEE: Here’s everything you need to know about artificial intelligence. (TechRepublic)

In the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google enables the Circle to Search function, which lets you circle an image or word on the screen to see Google Search results for that topic without leaving your current app.

Samsung knows there are concerns about the privacy of data exposed to generative AI, especially if it’s proprietary business data. Samsung Galaxy S24 users can use the Advanced Intelligence settings to turn off online processing of data for generative AI features.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Availability, pricing and security

The Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be available globally on January 31 at Samsung.com, at Samsung Experience Stores and from major mobile carriers and retailers.All three versions run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy from Qualcomm.

The phones in the series are differentiated as follows:

Galaxy S24 starts at $799.99 and comes with options of either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

Galaxy S24+ starts at $999.99 and comes in 256 GB or 512 GB storage options.

Galaxy S24 Ultra starts at $1,299.99 with storage capacity options of 256 GB, 512G B or 1 TB. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has extra thermal con trol, with a larger vapor chamber compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung guarantees seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates for devices in the Galaxy S24 series.

The series is secured by Samsung’s Knox security.

Samsung increases use of recycled materials

Samsung took the following environmental measures in the manufacturing of the Galaxy S24 series, which were not applied to the Galaxy S23 series:

Used a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt in the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Used a minimum of 10% pre-consumer recycled TPU in the side and volume keys of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Used 100% recycled rare earth elements and a minimum of 40% recycled steel in the speakers of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Used recycled steel and Thermoplastic Polyurethane in the Galaxy S24 series.

Created the packaging for the Galaxy S24 line out of 100% recycled paper.

Competitors to the Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 competes with Apple’s current generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. Google included AI image editing in its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which compete to deliver contemporary smartphone features. However, Google’s phones didn’t make the top five in global smartphone sales in 2023, according to IDC.