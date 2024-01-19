Google’s Gemini AI coming to Samsung’s Galaxy S24

Samsung’s new flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S24 will benefit from Google’s Gemini, its latest and most advanced AI model, following a joint announcement from the tech giants.

A Google press release detailed how the S24 range would specifically benefit from Gemini Pro, the median offering of the AI feature in addition to Gemini Ultra and Gemini Nano. The three models are designed for different uses, depending on the type of task required.

Gemini Pro will be the power behind Samsung’s Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard apps, set to bring “better summarization features”, including the ability to record a lecture on Voice Recorder and later receive a summary of the key details.

Gemini Nano will also be deployed on the S24, in Google Messages, with the introduction of Magic Compose which will influence messages in styles such as “excited,” “formal”, and “lyrical” without the need to be connected to the internet.

Samsung and Google’s AI collaboration is only beginning

Samsung has been confirmed as one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra before it is generally available to wider developers later this year, in what could be a further upgrade to follow for the new smartphone series.

AI advances have been credited for delivering other new features such as Circle to Search, which will enable searching for anything on your Android handset without having to toggle between apps. The innovative technology will let users select images, videos or text on their phone with a simple gesture to search for almost anything – a product, a phrase, or an item, – that is visible on the device.

Android Auto will be able to summarize long messages and suggest relevant replies to make it easier, and hopefully, less time-consuming, to communicate whilst you are on the road.

Google said it was “excited” about the possibilities of collaboration with Samsung for Android and the Galaxy S4 series with a pledge of more to follow.

Image credit, Google press release