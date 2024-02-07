How to Become a Prompt Engineer

Organizations of all sizes are searching for qualified prompt engineers to develop, test and refine their artificial intelligence systems. Is this exploding career choice the one for you?

Find out in this guide from TechRepublic Premium.

You can get more information on this topic with our Hiring Kit: Prompt Engineer.

Featured text from the download:

WHAT PROMPT ENGINEERS DO

In AI and natural language processing, the term ‘prompt’ refers to a set of input text or instructions used to induce AI models like ChatGPT and DALL·E-2 to generate desired outputs. Prompt engineers are tasked with writing concise, comprehensible and effective prompts that direct an AI system towards those specific desired outcomes or decisions.

A successful prompt engineer will be able to provide an AI model with various inputs and then evaluate the quality and accuracy of the output. If the output does not meet expectations, prompt engineers will collaborate with other engineers and software developers to fine-tune the model until the output matches expectations. Knowing exactly what those output expectations are, and knowing when the output fails to meet them, is what separates a prompt engineer from other software engineers.

Learn about becoming a prompt engineer with our five-page document. Previously priced at $29, this is now available for download at just $9. Alternatively, enjoy complimentary access with a Premium annual subscription. Click here to find out more.

TIME SAVED: Crafting this content required 10 hours of dedicated writing, editing and research. Benefit from our expertise and improve your understanding of the prompt engineer role.